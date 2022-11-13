Old rivalry claims life

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :A young man was killed while his son received injuries over an old rivalry, in the area of Lundianwala police station.

Police said here on Sunday that Nawaz, Amjad, Liaqat etc. allegedly attacked Javaid and his son Faizul Hasan residents of Chak No.

633-GB with an axe and injured them critical.

The injured were rushed to hospital where Javaid succumbed to his injuries, whereas, the condition of Faizul Hasan was stated to be critical.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation.

Further investigation was underway.