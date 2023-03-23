UrduPoint.com

Old Rivalry Claims Life

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 23, 2023 | 04:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :A youth was shot dead over an old rivalry in the area of Sargodha Road police station.

Police spokesman said here on Thursday that 27-year-old Malik Bahadur Khan resident of Usman Town was going on a motorcycle when his rivals Waqas, etc.

opened fire and injured him seriously. He was rushed to a local hospital but in vain as he expired on the way. The police took the body into custody and started investigation, he added.

