Open Menu

Old Rivalry Claims Life

Faizan Hashmi Published July 22, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Old rivalry claims life

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :An old rivalry has claimed the life of a man in the area of Sadar police station.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said here on Saturday that 32-year-old Ali Raza, a resident of Jaranwala, was going on a motorcycle when unknown assailants opened fire on him near Ali Town, Chak No 225-RB, Malkhanwala.

He received serious injuries and died on-the-spot before getting any medical assistance.

The murder was reportedly an outcome of an old enmity. However, the police started investigation to arrest the culprits after taking the body into custody, he added.

Related Topics

Murder Fire Police Police Station Died Man Jaranwala

Recent Stories

PM lays foundation stone of road projects in Sharq ..

PM lays foundation stone of road projects in Sharqpur

11 minutes ago
 Liwa Date Festival welcomes 34,000 visitors

Liwa Date Festival welcomes 34,000 visitors

21 minutes ago
 LMDC Lahore Awarded University Charter: Lahore UBA ..

LMDC Lahore Awarded University Charter: Lahore UBAS – Lahore University of Bio ..

50 minutes ago
 DEWA strengthens its commitment to green mobility ..

DEWA strengthens its commitment to green mobility by joining CharIN as a core me ..

51 minutes ago
 Heavy rain hits Lahore, Punjab other cities

Heavy rain hits Lahore, Punjab other cities

2 hours ago
 PTI Chief using delaying tactics in Toshakhana ref ..

PTI Chief using delaying tactics in Toshakhana reference case: Tarar

3 hours ago
Cabinet okays Rs3.50 to Rs7.96 increase in power b ..

Cabinet okays Rs3.50 to Rs7.96 increase in power base tariff

3 hours ago
 Ambassador Masood, Congressman McCaul discuss ways ..

Ambassador Masood, Congressman McCaul discuss ways to strengthen Pak-US ties

3 hours ago
 Punjab govt to initiate program to educate schoolc ..

Punjab govt to initiate program to educate schoolchildren about sexual abuse inc ..

3 hours ago
 FM distributes ownership rights certificates among ..

FM distributes ownership rights certificates among flood victims

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 July 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 July 2023

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan