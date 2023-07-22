Old rivalry claims life

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :An old rivalry has claimed the life of a man in the area of Sadar police station.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said here on Saturday that 32-year-old Ali Raza, a resident of Jaranwala, was going on a motorcycle when unknown assailants opened fire on him near Ali Town, Chak No 225-RB, Malkhanwala.

He received serious injuries and died on-the-spot before getting any medical assistance.

The murder was reportedly an outcome of an old enmity. However, the police started investigation to arrest the culprits after taking the body into custody, he added.