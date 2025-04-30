Old Rivalry Claims Life
Sumaira FH Published April 30, 2025 | 04:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) A youth was killed over an old rivalry in the area of Millat Town police station.
A police spokesman said here on Wednesday that the accused, Chand Masih,
with his accomplices hit his rival Sajid Masih to avenge an old enmity
in Chak No 201-RB.
As a result, Sajid received serious injuries and was shifted to the Allied Hospital-I where he died.
The police took the body into custody and started investigation for arrest of the accused
who managed to escape, he added.
Recent Stories
PCB confirms additional men's T20Is against Bangladesh
Indian designer Sabyasachi reveals secrets of Rani Mukerji’s secret wedding
Fans support Hania Aamir amid Indian actor’s offensive remarks against actress
Govt taking steps to align Pakistan with global digital transformation: PM
Indian Rafale jets retreat in panic after detection by Pakistan air force
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2025
PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..
Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?
Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big Win for Pakistani Consumers
Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity under FCA, DISCOs
Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 600m Instagram followers
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SNGPL disconnects meters5 minutes ago
-
Old rivalry claims life5 minutes ago
-
Role of ulema vital for Pakistan's defense, unity: Abdul Khabir Azad5 minutes ago
-
Providing quality healthcare facilities to masses top priority: DC15 minutes ago
-
Nine held, dairy farms sealed over dengue violations in ICT25 minutes ago
-
Commissioner inspects healthcare services at DHQ Hospital Khushab25 minutes ago
-
Roundtable on “Pahalgam Attack and Indus Waters Treaty Suspension” calls for legal, strategic re ..25 minutes ago
-
All set to commemorate 'May Day' - International Laborers' day in AJK on Thursday25 minutes ago
-
Meeting held to discuss security-related issues35 minutes ago
-
Fesco completes 45 new feeders35 minutes ago
-
AST with OGDCL launched mobile eye surgery unit for remote communities35 minutes ago
-
Anti-encroachment drive launched in tehsil Sahiwal: AC35 minutes ago