Old Rivalry Claims Life

Sumaira FH Published April 30, 2025 | 04:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) A youth was killed over an old rivalry in the area of Millat Town police station.

A police spokesman said here on Wednesday that the accused, Chand Masih,

with his accomplices hit his rival Sajid Masih to avenge an old enmity

in Chak No 201-RB.

As a result, Sajid received serious injuries and was shifted to the Allied Hospital-I where he died.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation for arrest of the accused

who managed to escape, he added.

