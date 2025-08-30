Old Rivalry Claims Life
Umer Jamshaid Published August 30, 2025 | 07:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) An old rivalry has claimed the life of a man in the area of Khurarianwala police station.
A police spokesman said here on Saturday that Muhammad Zubair, a resident of Khurarianwala, had an old enmity with Tariq, Khalid, etc.
over some property dispute.
On Saturday, the accused allegedly opened fire and killed 19-year-old Muhammad Zubair on the spot.
The police took the body into custody and shifted it to mortuary for postmortem while further investigation was under progress, he added.
