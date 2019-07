FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) ::A youth was tortured to death over an old rivalry, in the area of Sadar Jaranwala police station.

Police said on Saturday that Zahid and his brother Zaheer allegedly tortured his rival Imtiaz serverly to avenge an old rivalry. He died on the spot.

The police took body into custody and started investigation.