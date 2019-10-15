UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Old Rivalry Claims Life In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 02:51 PM

Old rivalry claims life in Faisalabad

A man was shot dead, while a passerby received injuries in an incident in the area of People's colony police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) -: A man was shot dead, while a passerby received injuries in an incident in the area of People's colony police station.

Police said Tuesday that 30-year-old Jaffar Hussain,resident of chak 215-RB, was walking along Susan road when his rivals opened indiscriminate fire at him near Social Security Hospital.

Consequently, Jaffar received serious injuries and died on the spot. A passerby Usman (26) resident of Sahiwal also sustained bullet injuries and was shifted to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital.

The police took the body into custody and trying to arrest the culprits who managed to escape from the scene.

Related Topics

Dead Fire Police Police Station Road Died Man Sahiwal From

Recent Stories

Centre of Excellence in Art and Design (CEAD) cond ..

1 minute ago

19 criminals held in Faisalabad

1 minute ago

Three Injured Following Violent Brawl Between Migr ..

1 minute ago

Over 130 Protesters Injured in Spain After Court I ..

1 minute ago

PM Khan to leave for Saudi Arabia today

52 minutes ago

Royals meet President Dr Arif Alvi

40 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.