Old rivalry claims life in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) -: A man was shot dead, while a passerby received injuries in an incident in the area of People's colony police station.

Police said Tuesday that 30-year-old Jaffar Hussain,resident of chak 215-RB, was walking along Susan road when his rivals opened indiscriminate fire at him near Social Security Hospital.

Consequently, Jaffar received serious injuries and died on the spot. A passerby Usman (26) resident of Sahiwal also sustained bullet injuries and was shifted to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital.

The police took the body into custody and trying to arrest the culprits who managed to escape from the scene.