Old Rivalry Claims Life In Faisalabad
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 02nd November 2019 | 06:43 PM
An old enmity has claimed the life of a man in Sammundri police station area
Police spokesman said on Saturday that one Waqas Ahmad, a resident of Chak No 471-GB, opened fire at his rival Umair to avenge an old enmity.
As a result, Umair received injuries and succumbed to his wounds on the way to a hospital.
The police took the body into custody and started investigation. No arrest was made till filing of the report.