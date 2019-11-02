Old rivalry claims life in Faisalabad

An old enmity has claimed the life of a man in Sammundri police station area

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ) :An old enmity has claimed the life of a man in Sammundri police station area.

Police spokesman said on Saturday that one Waqas Ahmad, a resident of Chak No 471-GB, opened fire at his rival Umair to avenge an old enmity.

As a result, Umair received injuries and succumbed to his wounds on the way to a hospital.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation. No arrest was made till filing of the report.