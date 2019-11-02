UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Old Rivalry Claims Life In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 02nd November 2019 | 06:43 PM

Old rivalry claims life in Faisalabad

An old enmity has claimed the life of a man in Sammundri police station area

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ) :An old enmity has claimed the life of a man in Sammundri police station area.

Police spokesman said on Saturday that one Waqas Ahmad, a resident of Chak No 471-GB, opened fire at his rival Umair to avenge an old enmity.

As a result, Umair received injuries and succumbed to his wounds on the way to a hospital.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation. No arrest was made till filing of the report.

Related Topics

Fire Police Police Station Man

Recent Stories

Sialkot airport promises facilities for Sikh yatre ..

1 minute ago

Five injured in wall collapse in Sialkot

1 minute ago

Lifting of solid waste removed from manholes order ..

1 minute ago

Canal breach inundates crops on hundreds of acres ..

1 minute ago

VICS station to set up for vehicles fitness certif ..

5 minutes ago

Districts administration establishes flour points

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.