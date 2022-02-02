Old rivalry claims three lives

(@FahadShabbir)

KASUR, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) ::Three people were gunned down over an old enmity in a nearby locality on Wednesday.

Police said that Mian Jaj Jatt (50), Mian Bilal Jatt (34) and Abdul Ghaffar (25) were going to district courts for appearing in a court when their rivals hiding near Kot Bismillah, in the jurisdiction of Kanganpur police station, opened indiscriminate fire at them.

All the three people received critical bullet injuries and died on the spot.

On information, DPO Kasur Sohaib Ashraf along with heavy contingent of police reached the spot and collected evidence from the site of incident.

Talking to the media, the DPO said that special teams had been constituted for the arrest of culprits. The accused would be brought to book and awarded detrimental punishment to them, he added.