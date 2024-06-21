Open Menu

Old Rivalry Claims Three Lives

Umer Jamshaid Published June 21, 2024 | 12:00 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) Three people were gunned down over an old enmity, in the limits of Bhulwal city police station on Friday.

According to police, Mudassir (30), Manzar Ali (33), Javed (32) and Athar (34) residents of Dhori area

Bhulwal were returning home after appearing in a court when armed motorcyclists intercepted their car

near Chak No. 5 Lakar Mandi, Railway Station area, and opened indiscriminate fire at them.

As a result of which, Mudassir, Manzar and Javed died of critical bullet wounds while Athar sustained

serious bullet injuries.

Later, the perpetrators fled the scene.

Police along with Rescue-1122 teams reached the spot and shifted the victims to a hospital for

necessary legal formality.

Taking notice of the triple-murder incident, Regional Police Officer Sargodha Sharuk Kamal Siddiqui

directed the police officials to arrest the culprits at the earliest.

Further investigation was underway.

