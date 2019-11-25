UrduPoint.com
Old Rivalry Claims Three Lives In Kohat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 11:48 AM

At least three persons including a pedestrian were killed as two rivalry groups opened fire near Kohat road in Peshawar on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :At least three persons including a pedestrian were killed as two rivalry groups opened fire near Kohat road in Peshawar on Monday.

According to police sources the ill-fatted incident occurred due to rivalry on land dispute, people from both groups were working in fields when the brawl began, a pedestrian also received a bullet and died on the spot.

The bodies were shifted to a nearby hospital for postmortem, while police had registered a First Information Report (F.I.R) against the culprits who fled from the spot, search operation was underway to arrest the murderers, the sources mentioned.

