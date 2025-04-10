Old Saroshian Students Outfit To Hold Its Annual Event-2025 In Mirpur On May 4
Faizan Hashmi Published April 10, 2025 | 11:10 AM
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 10th Apr, 2025) Former Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and President Old Saroshian Students Union, Justice (Retd) Muhammad Azam Khan has said that the annual ceremony of the Old Saroshian Union of ex-students of ancient Government Post Graduate College Mirpur would be held at the college campus on May 4 this year.
During the month of Ramazan, 168 deserving students studying at Government College Mirpur were given scholarships worth more than Rs 18 lakh according to their merit, the spokesperson of the Old Saroshian Uion told APP here.
This time, a large number of former students of Government College Mirpur from many other countries including the US and UK will be invited to the annual function of the Reunion of Old Servants.
This decision was taken in an important meeting of the executive committee of the Old Saroshian Union Mirpur, an organization of former students of the oldest educational institution of Azad Jammu Kashmir the Government Postgraduate College Mirpur.
The meeting was chaired by the President of the Union, Professor Muhammad Zaheer Chaudhry.
The meeting was specially attended by the Patron-in-Chief of the organization, Chief Justice (Retd) Azad Jammu and Kashmir Supreme Court Muhammad Azam Khan.
The meeting was also attended by former President of the Union Muhammad Iqbal Ratial, General Secretary Muhammad Shakeel, Secretary Information, Zafar Mughal,
The meeting decided that the annual function of the alumni of the Old Servants Union Mirpur, an organization of former students of this ancient educational institution of AJK, Government College Mirpur, which was to be held in the month of March as per the previous tradition, but after Ramazan and Eid-ul-Fitr, now this program would be held on Sunday (May 4) at 10 am in Government College Mirpur in a dignified manner.
Various committees were formed to organize the program in a dignified manner.
The meeting decided to invite the former students of this ancient educational institution living abroad to the annual ceremony to ensure the holding of the ceremony in a prestigious dignified and splendid manner.
APP /ahr/378
