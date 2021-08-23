Ghulam Sarwar Soomro, a former student of Sindh Agriculture University and retired Chief of Agricultural Policy Institute of National Food and Agricultural Research of Pakistan has donated 500 agricultural books and journals for the Central Library of the university

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Ghulam Sarwar Soomro, a former student of Sindh Agriculture University and retired Chief of Agricultural Policy Institute of National food and Agricultural Research of Pakistan has donated 500 agricultural books and journals for the Central Library of the university.

A brief ceremony in this regard was held at the varsity on Monday where Ghulam Sarwar Soomro handed over the books to the Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Fateh Marri said the university was experiencing financial constraints at present and the alumni could help the students by donating books, scientific instruments and scholarships. This process will be an expression of their love for their own mother institution, he added.

The vice chancellor said that the alumni should perform their role to overcome the current financial dilemma and help students in various fields.

He said that the books and journals donated by Ghulam Sarwar Soomro would be kept in the central library for the students and these books would help the students in the field of national and international agricultural economics and technical knowledge.

Ghulam Sarwer Soomro said that he got higher education from Sindh Agriculture University and later served as the Chief of the Agriculture Policy Institute because of this University. The Sindh Agriculture University has an important role in their development and training, he said and added that the donated national and international journals and books were very helpful to the students.

Among others, Prof. Dr. Bachal Bhutto and Librarian Ghulam Hyder Joyo were also present on the occasion.