Old tech brick kiln sealed

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Environment Protection Department (EPD) Monday sealed an old technology brick kiln here at Shamkot Road to check environmental pollution.

EPD Khanewal Assistant Director Sarfraz Anjum, accompanying officials of Rescue 1122, led the operation and filled the furnace of the brick kiln with water to prevent it from becoming operational again.

He said only the zig zag technology brick kilns were allowed to operate and the units violating the prohibition would face action as per law.

He said the request had been sent to police for registration of FIR against the brick kiln owner Rizwan.

He said no old technology brick kiln would be allowed to operate.