Old tech kilns to be sealed after Dec 31

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Environment Department Faisalabad has directed owners of brick kilns to adopt zigzag technology by December 31, or else the furnaces will be sealed, said Farhat Abbas Kamoka, Deputy Director Environment Department Faisalabad.

Talking to APP, he said that there were a total of 420 brick kilns in district Faisalabad and 85 were converted to zigzag technology, while work for installation on another 20 was underway. The remaining 319 kilns were still on old bull trench technology due to which they were emitting excessive smoke and adding to pollution as well as smog during winter.