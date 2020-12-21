UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Old Tech Kilns To Be Sealed After Dec 31

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 04:54 PM

Old tech kilns to be sealed after Dec 31

Environment Department Faisalabad has directed owners of brick kilns to adopt zigzag technology by December 31, or else the furnaces will be sealed, said Farhat Abbas Kamoka, Deputy Director Environment Department Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Environment Department Faisalabad has directed owners of brick kilns to adopt zigzag technology by December 31, or else the furnaces will be sealed, said Farhat Abbas Kamoka, Deputy Director Environment Department Faisalabad.

Talking to APP, he said that there were a total of 420 brick kilns in district Faisalabad and 85 were converted to zigzag technology, while work for installation on another 20 was underway. The remaining 319 kilns were still on old bull trench technology due to which they were emitting excessive smoke and adding to pollution as well as smog during winter.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Technology December

Recent Stories

Dubai Culture organises Used-Book Fair as part of ..

11 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Rashid offers condolences on death of S ..

11 minutes ago

Oman decides to ban entry to and exit from Sultana ..

21 minutes ago

Sheikh Rasheed says 20 politicians including Maula ..

28 minutes ago

Shoigu Says US Boosted Surveillance Near Russian B ..

2 minutes ago

Construction of smart fish farming ship starts in ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.