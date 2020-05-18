Old Temples, Gurdawaras to be renovated in federal capital

Department of Archeology and Museum (DOAM) on Monday announced that innovative steps were being taken to encourage religious tourism with renovation of old 'Temples' and 'Gurdawaras' in the federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :Department of Archeology and Museum (DOAM) on Monday announced that innovative steps were being taken to encourage religious tourism with renovation of old 'Temples' and 'Gurdawaras' in the Federal capital.

According to an official of the DOAM, the department would start restoration of these historical sites as a large number of local and foreigners Sikhs and devotees of Budhism visit these places frequently.� He said that the DOAM was responsible to maintain five archeological sites in federal capital included Ban Faquarian Bhuddist Stupa, Shah Alla Ditta Caves, Rawat Fort, Pharwala Fort and Sarai Khurboza while other sites were administratively under provincial control.

He added respective provinces were taking major steps for protection of all those sites which came under provincial jurisdiction.

He said that the DOAM and provincial archeological departments were protecting 403 national heritage sites and monuments across the country to encourage religious tourism.

He said that DOAM had protected 405 national heritage sites but after 18th constitutional amendment, all protected sites and monuments located in the provinces had been transferred to the respective provinces.