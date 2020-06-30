UrduPoint.com
Old Temples,gurdwaras To Be Renovated

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 02:39 PM

The department of Archeology and Museum (DOAM) has planned to renovate old temples and gurdwaras which fell under Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) aimed to encourage historical and religious tourism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :The department of Archeology and Museum (DOAM) has planned to renovate old temples and gurdwaras which fell under Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) aimed to encourage historical and religious tourism . An official of the DOAM said DOAM would start restoration of historical sites as large number of local, foreigners, Sikhs and devotees of Buddhism could visit these places. He said the sites which come under provincial jurisdiction, the respective provinces were taking major steps for protection of those.

The department of Archeology and Museum (DOAM) and Provincial archeological Departments are protecting 403 national heritage sites and monuments in the country to encourage historical, religious tourism.

He said that DOAM was practically controlling five archeological sites in ICT including Ban Faquarian Bhuddist Stupa, Shah Alla Ditta Caves, Rawat Fort, Pharwala Fort and Sarai Khurboza while other sites were administratively under provincial control

