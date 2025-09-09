Old Tree Falls Near Khanpur Police Station Stop, Claims Life Of Passerby
Umer Jamshaid Published September 09, 2025 | 11:20 AM
KHANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) A tragic incident occurred near Khanpur police station stop when a decades-old tall tree suddenly fell, resulting in the death of a passerby here on Tuesday.
According to eyewitnesses, the tree, which had been standing for many years along the roadside, unexpectedly toppled due to its weakened condition.
Malik Sabir, a local resident who happened to be passing by at the time, was trapped beneath the heavy branches. He sustained fatal injuries and died on the spot.
Rescue teams and local residents rushed to the scene and made efforts to remove the tree and later shifted the body to Tehsil headquarters hospital for legal formalities.
