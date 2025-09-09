Open Menu

Old Tree Falls Near Khanpur Police Station Stop, Claims Life Of Passerby

Umer Jamshaid Published September 09, 2025 | 11:20 AM

Old tree falls near Khanpur police station stop, claims life of passerby

KHANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) A tragic incident occurred near Khanpur police station stop when a decades-old tall tree suddenly fell, resulting in the death of a passerby here on Tuesday.

According to eyewitnesses, the tree, which had been standing for many years along the roadside, unexpectedly toppled due to its weakened condition.

Malik Sabir, a local resident who happened to be passing by at the time, was trapped beneath the heavy branches. He sustained fatal injuries and died on the spot.

Rescue teams and local residents rushed to the scene and made efforts to remove the tree and later shifted the body to Tehsil headquarters hospital for legal formalities.

Recent Stories

Faheem Saigal vows to support trade, industry as L ..

Faheem Saigal vows to support trade, industry as LCCI new president

27 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 September 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025

3 hours ago
 WAPDA Chairman, WB Country Director discuss finan ..

WAPDA Chairman, WB Country Director discuss financial matters of Dasu, Tarbela ..

11 hours ago
 10 development schemes worth Rs. 11.77b approved

10 development schemes worth Rs. 11.77b approved

11 hours ago
 Decision to breach Sher Shah Bund as flood situati ..

Decision to breach Sher Shah Bund as flood situation worsens in Multan

11 hours ago
LCCI office-bearers elected unopposed

LCCI office-bearers elected unopposed

11 hours ago
 CM stresses lasting Pak-Bangladesh partnership for ..

CM stresses lasting Pak-Bangladesh partnership for peace, prosperity

11 hours ago
 PM, US delegation discuss mining opportunities ,

PM, US delegation discuss mining opportunities ,

12 hours ago
 PAKISTAN AIR FORCE OBSERVES 7th SEPTEMBER AS MARTY ..

PAKISTAN AIR FORCE OBSERVES 7th SEPTEMBER AS MARTYRS’ DAY

12 hours ago
 Pak Navy observes Navy Day, pays homage to ‘Shuh ..

Pak Navy observes Navy Day, pays homage to ‘Shuhada’

11 hours ago
 Over 3600 flood affectees rescued in Southern Punj ..

Over 3600 flood affectees rescued in Southern Punjab: DG PDMA

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan