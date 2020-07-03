Old vehicles to be repaired for improving police efficiency: IGP

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Shoaib Dastgir Friday said that old vehicles, being used by the police, would be repaired for enhancing field force efficiency.

Addressing a meeting of the Motor Transport Wing at Central Police Office, he said that new vehicles would also be added to the operational fleet for improving field activities including patrolling and crime fighting.

He expressed satisfaction over vehicles' repair and renovation work and said that remaining work should be completed as early as possible.

During the session, DIG Telecommunications & Transport Dr Akbar Nasir Khan and Motor Transport Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Asad Sarfraz Khan presented a progress report on repair and renovation of old vehicles.

The DIG said that every possible steps were being taken to improve standard of vehicles across the province.

SSP Asad Sarfraz said that repair work in all districts was regularly being supervised by the MT Punjab.

During the briefing, matters regarding distribution of 500 new vehicles for police to regions and districts were also discussed. The IGP Punjab sought suggestions from regional police officers (RPOs) and district police officers (DPOs).

Moreover, the IGP also examined restoration work of vehicles under use of Faisalabad police including troop carrier, prison van and other vehicles.