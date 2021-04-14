Old vendetta claim life in Sargodha

A youth was shot dead over an old enmity, in the limits of Bhalwal police station on Wednesday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :A youth was shot dead over an old enmity, in the limits of Bhalwal police station on Wednesday.

Police said that Shabbir Hussain, resident of Fatehpur Noon village of tehsil Bhalwal had enmity with his relative Feroz Ali over a family dispute.

In a fit of grudge, Feroz Ali along with his accomplices allegedly shot at and injured Numan Ali (24) son of Shabbir and fled the scene.

The victim was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The body was handed over to the heirs after postmortem.

A case has been registered against the accused.