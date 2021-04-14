UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Old Vendetta Claim Life In Sargodha

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 06:09 PM

Old vendetta claim life in Sargodha

A youth was shot dead over an old enmity, in the limits of Bhalwal police station on Wednesday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :A youth was shot dead over an old enmity, in the limits of Bhalwal police station on Wednesday.

Police said that Shabbir Hussain, resident of Fatehpur Noon village of tehsil Bhalwal had enmity with his relative Feroz Ali over a family dispute.

In a fit of grudge, Feroz Ali along with his accomplices allegedly shot at and injured Numan Ali (24) son of Shabbir and fled the scene.

The victim was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The body was handed over to the heirs after postmortem.

A case has been registered against the accused.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Police Station Fatehpur Numan Bhalwal Family

Recent Stories

Unrealistic tax target to push FBR under stress: M ..

2 minutes ago

Rashid Al Dhaheri wins first place in World Junior ..

12 minutes ago

Islamabad police holds farewell for two outgoing ..

33 seconds ago

Pakistan bowl in third T20 international against S ..

35 seconds ago

BBISE to start HSSC exams from May 25

36 seconds ago

UK inventor Dyson says Brexit gives Britain 'freed ..

39 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.