Old vendetta claims life

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2022 ) :A man was killed over an old enmity, in the jurisdiction of Sillanwali police station here on Monday.

Police said that Allah Ditta, resident of Chak No.61-SB was going to home from fields when unidentified persons shot him dead. Police have sent the body to hospital for postmortem.

A case has been registered against unknown accused.

Investigation was underway.