Old vendetta claims life

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :A man was gunned down over an old enmity, in the precincts of Millat Town police station.

Police said on Tuesday that Muhammad Saeed (32) was present in his cattle pen when his rivals- Amjad, Waseem, etc.

allegedly opened fire at him. Saeed received serious bullet injuries and was shifted to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police have handed over the body to his relatives after completing necessary formalities.

Further investigation was underway.