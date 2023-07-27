Open Menu

Old Vendetta Claims Life

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 27, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Old vendetta claims life

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :A man was killed over an old enmity, in the limits of Sadr Jaranwala police station.

Police said here on Thursday that Mansha Khan, resident of Chak No.121-GB had an old enmity with Mukarram, etc.

of the same locality over some disputes.

In a fit of grudge, Mukarram along with his accomplices attacked Mansha Khan with a sharp edged weapon and killed him on the spot.

On the complaint of victim's son Asghar Ali, police have registered a caseagainst the accused.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Man Same Jaranwala Weapon

Recent Stories

Theyab bin Zayed mourns passing of Saeed bin Zayed ..

Theyab bin Zayed mourns passing of Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

2 minutes ago
 UAE condemns coup attempt in Niger

UAE condemns coup attempt in Niger

17 minutes ago
 Aina Asif opens up about her beautiful hair, clear ..

Aina Asif opens up about her beautiful hair, clear skin

19 minutes ago
 Dubai Ruler&#039;s Court mourns passing of Sheikh ..

Dubai Ruler&#039;s Court mourns passing of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

47 minutes ago
 President of Arab Parliament offers condolences on ..

President of Arab Parliament offers condolences on passing of Sheikh Saeed bin Z ..

1 hour ago
 COP28 UAE and UNFCCC urge G20 nations to show lead ..

COP28 UAE and UNFCCC urge G20 nations to show leadership on climate change mitig ..

2 hours ago
UAE welcomes start of operation to unload oil from ..

UAE welcomes start of operation to unload oil from decaying tanker FSO Safer off ..

2 hours ago
 PM inaugurates, lays foundation stones of several ..

PM inaugurates, lays foundation stones of several development projects in Gwadar

2 hours ago
 UAE stands in solidarity with Saudi Arabia, offers ..

UAE stands in solidarity with Saudi Arabia, offers condolences over Royal Saudi ..

2 hours ago
 UAE President and Sheikhs perform funeral prayer f ..

UAE President and Sheikhs perform funeral prayer for Saeed bin Zayed

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Shaheens squad reaches Darwin ahead of th ..

Pakistan Shaheens squad reaches Darwin ahead of the Top End T20 Series

4 hours ago
 Senate expands Army Act with amendment bill

Senate expands Army Act with amendment bill

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan