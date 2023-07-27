Old vendetta claims life

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :A man was killed over an old enmity, in the limits of Sadr Jaranwala police station.

Police said here on Thursday that Mansha Khan, resident of Chak No.121-GB had an old enmity with Mukarram, etc.

of the same locality over some disputes.

In a fit of grudge, Mukarram along with his accomplices attacked Mansha Khan with a sharp edged weapon and killed him on the spot.

On the complaint of victim's son Asghar Ali, police have registered a caseagainst the accused.