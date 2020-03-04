Old vendetta claims life in Lahore

A man was shot dead over an old enmity in Nawan Pind, in the jurisdiction of Naikapura police station on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :A man was shot dead over an old enmity in Nawan Pind, in the jurisdiction of Naikapura police station on Wednesday.

According to police, Bakhtiar Khan lodged a report before the police station, alleging that he along with his father Shah Alam Khan were on their way to mosque when Shah Khalid, Fazal Rabbi and Shamsur Rehman intercepted them and opened indiscriminate fire at them.

As a result, Shah Alam Khan received a number of bullets and died on the spot.

Later, the culprits fled the scene.

A case has been registered. Investigation was under way.