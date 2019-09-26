UrduPoint.com
Old Video Clip Of PIA Day Care Centre Circulating On Social Media: Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 09:12 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Spokesman on Thursday clarified that a video about the airline's day care centre which was being circulated on social media was of February last year.

The female attendant of the day care centre was immediately removed upon knowing of the fact then, he said.

The Spokesman said the day care centre was refurbished more than five months ago and presently had a different decor and female attendants. The centre was frequently being monitored by not only PIA staff but also the parents.

The said video clip was being circulated deliberately on social media to malign the airline, the PIA spokesman concluded.

Earlier, a video clip of PIA Day Care Centre surfaced on social media inwhich an attendant could be seen beating the children.

