Old woman allegedly dies at free flour point in Jatoe

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2023 ) :An old woman allegedly died during a struggle to get free flour in tehsil Jatoe, district Muzaffargarh.

According to Rescue 1122, the health of the woman, namely Zahra Bibi, deteriorated due to the huge rush of people at the free flour point, at Moon Marriage Hall.

Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi constituted a special team to conduct an inquiry into the mishap. The deputy commissioner also visited the home of the deceased woman and expressed heartfelt condolences.

He assured that those who expressed lethargy would be dealt strictly.

He directed the assistant commissioner concerned to make arrangements in such a way that there should be no huge gathering for smooth supply of flour.