UrduPoint.com

Old Woman Allegedly Dies At Free Flour Point In Jatoe

Umer Jamshaid Published March 25, 2023 | 07:10 PM

Old woman allegedly dies at free flour point in Jatoe

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2023 ) :An old woman allegedly died during a struggle to get free flour in tehsil Jatoe, district Muzaffargarh.

According to Rescue 1122, the health of the woman, namely Zahra Bibi, deteriorated due to the huge rush of people at the free flour point, at Moon Marriage Hall.

Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi constituted a special team to conduct an inquiry into the mishap. The deputy commissioner also visited the home of the deceased woman and expressed heartfelt condolences.

He assured that those who expressed lethargy would be dealt strictly.

He directed the assistant commissioner concerned to make arrangements in such a way that there should be no huge gathering for smooth supply of flour.

Related Topics

Marriage Died Muzaffargarh Rescue 1122 Women Flour

Recent Stories

Fouzia Younis becomes first Muslim woman to head U ..

Fouzia Younis becomes first Muslim woman to head UK mission in Canada

1 second ago
 UAE takes top spot at NAS Sports Tournament’s Ji ..

UAE takes top spot at NAS Sports Tournament’s Jiu-Jitsu Championship

51 minutes ago
 ‘The most amazing, fulfilling time,’ says Sani ..

‘The most amazing, fulfilling time,’ says Sania Mirza as she completes Umrah

2 hours ago
 UAE participates in second Framework Working Group ..

UAE participates in second Framework Working Group Meeting within G20 Finance Tr ..

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan gets interim bail in three terrorism ca ..

Imran Khan gets interim bail in three terrorism cases

5 hours ago
 'PTI’s 1000 workers arrested by police,’ claim ..

'PTI’s 1000 workers arrested by police,’ claims Imran Khan

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.