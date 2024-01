FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) An old woman was killed when a fire erupted in her room due to gas leakage

in Millat Town police limits.

A Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Tuesday that 60-year-old Iqbal Bibi of Kamboh Colony

Millat Road lighted a gas heater in her room which caught the fire.

As a result, the woman received severe burn injuries and died before getting

medical assistance.