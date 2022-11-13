Old woman crushed to death by train

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :A 65-year-old woman on Sunday crushed to death when she slipped during stepping down from a moving train near Muzaffargarh Railway Station According to Rescue officials, a 65 years old woman namely Shamim Mai w/o Irshad Ahmad, resident of Alipur, attempted to step down from a moving train near Muzaffargarh railway station.

Suddenly, her feet slipped and she fell down and crushed to death by train.

Rescue team shifted the body to District Headquarters hospital Muzaffargarh.