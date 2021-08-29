Old Woman Dies In Road Mishap
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 29th August 2021 | 06:20 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :An old woman was crushed to death by a tractor trolley after felling down from motorcycle near new judicial complex Kot Addu on Sunday.
According to Rescue officials, a woman suddenly fell down from the motorcycle and an over speeding tractor ran over her near at new judicial complex.
As a result, 50 years old Jeeran Bibi w/o Abu Bakar resident of Kot Addu sustained serious injuries and died on the spot.
Rescue team rushed to the spot and shifted the body to hospital after providing cover sheet.