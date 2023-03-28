Old woman dies on way to home after getting free flour

(@FahadShabbir)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :A woman died on the way leading to her home after availing free flour bag in Jehanian, district Khanewal.

According to Rescue 1122, an old woman namely Rasheeda Bibi was heading to her home after getting a free flour bag when all of a sudden she became unconscious due to low blood pressure.

She was taken to the tehsil headquarters hospital wherein she died. However, according to the district administration, there was a smooth supply of flour bags at 22 centres, established across the district to facilitate the deserving people.