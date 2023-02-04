Old woman fell down into well

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

An 80-year old woman fell down into a well while picking woods near Grid Station Wapda Colony, here on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2023 ) :An 80-year old woman fell down into a well while picking woods near Grid Station Wapda Colony, here on Saturday.

Rescue 1122 team rushed to the site and recovered the woman.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured woman to Nishtar hospital wherein she was stated in critical condition.