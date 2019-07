An old woman on Thursday was hit to death by a train near Adalat Garha in jurisdiction of Ugoki police station

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :An old woman on Thursday was hit to death by a train near Adalat Garha in jurisdiction of Ugoki police station

According to the police, Amina Bibi,65, attempted to cross railway tracks near Adalat Garha when the train hit and killed her.

The police handed over the body to the family after legal action.