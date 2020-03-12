Old woman killed in firing in Sialkot

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :An old woman was killed and her son was injured seriously in firing of rival groups over an issue of children disputed during the Urs celebrations in village Kahogar-Sabzpir, Pasrur tehsil on Thursday.

The deceased woman was identified as Parveen Bibi (65) and her injured son as Tauqeer Abbas (23). Police said that the accused fled the scene while firing into the air.

The firing created panic at the venue, resulting in stampede there. The injured was shifted to Pasrur Civil Hospital in critical condition.

Police said a case had been registered against 25 suspects with no immediate arrest.