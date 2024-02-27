Oli Tanker Driver Burnt To Death
Muhammad Irfan Published February 27, 2024 | 10:45 PM
A driver of an oil tanker which caught fire suddenly burnt to death at Tulumba Road in Mian Channu on Tuesday evenin
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) A driver of an oil tanker which caught fire suddenly burnt to death at Tulumba Road in Mian Channu on Tuesday evening.
Rescue 1122 sources said that the tanker was stationed at Tulumba Road in Mian Channu when all of a sudden it caught fire.
Resultantly, the driver identified as Shaid (45) was burnt to death, they said adding that after being altered the rescuers rushed to the spot and put out the fire after hectic efforts.
The cause of the fire could not be ascertained, they concluded.
