Olive Grafting Project Launched In Tehsil Karak
Umer Jamshaid Published August 19, 2025 | 05:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Agriculture Department Karak on Tuesday has formally launched ‘’Olive Grafting Project’’ in Shamshaki village of Tehsil Karak.
According to Agriculture Department, a total of 3,500 wild olive plants would be grafted by using modern scientific techniques to transform them into productive trees.
Officials stated that this initiative would not only increase olive production but it would also serve as a sustainable source of income for farmers in the region.
The agriculture experts highlighted that the grafting process would ensure high-yielding varieties of olives, boost local production, reduce reliance on imported olive oil and save valuable foreign exchange.
The project is also expected to generate new employment opportunities strengthening agricultural economy of the province.
The agriculture minister in his statement reiterated that his vision is to modernize the agriculture sector in KP. By adopting modern agricultural practices, we can not only enhance productivity but also uplift the farming community,” he said.
Local farmers have welcomed the government’s move and termed it a historic step towards agricultural self-sufficiency. They expressed optimism that similar initiatives would continue across the province to secure long-term benefits for the farming sector.
