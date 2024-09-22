Olive Oil Extraction Unit Launched In South Waziristan
Sumaira FH Published September 22, 2024 | 04:40 PM
SOUTH WAZIRISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) An olive oil extraction machine has been inaugurated in Lower South Waziristan.
In this regard, a ceremony was held at the district agriculture office Wana where Deputy Commissioner Nasir Khan officially launched the facility in collaboration with the agriculture department.
Tribal elders and agriculture officials attended the ceremony.
Speaking on the occasion, the deputy commissioner said the machine would help enhance production for farmers who played a key role in the country’s economic development.
He also mentioned that the machine had been designed as per local requirements as it could also be run by generators and other power sources in case of electricity shortages or loadshedding.
However, he added that steps were being taken for solarization of the facility in order to reap full benefits of the facility.
Agriculture Officer Habib ur Rehman Wazir informed that this season, it had been projected the facility would extract 10,000 liters of olive oil.
He assured that farmers associated with olive orchards will receive facilities at their doorstep.
He said the initiative would not only boost the local economy but also improve the lives of farmers.
