Open Menu

Olive Oil Extraction Unit Launched In South Waziristan

Sumaira FH Published September 22, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Olive oil extraction unit launched in South Waziristan

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) An olive oil extraction machine has been inaugurated in Lower South Waziristan.

In this regard, a ceremony was held at the district agriculture office Wana where Deputy Commissioner Nasir Khan officially launched the facility in collaboration with the agriculture department.

Tribal elders and agriculture officials attended the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, the deputy commissioner said the machine would help enhance production for farmers who played a key role in the country’s economic development.

He also mentioned that the machine had been designed as per local requirements as it could also be run by generators and other power sources in case of electricity shortages or loadshedding.

However, he added that steps were being taken for solarization of the facility in order to reap full benefits of the facility.

Agriculture Officer Habib ur Rehman Wazir informed that this season, it had been projected the facility would extract 10,000 liters of olive oil.

He assured that farmers associated with olive orchards will receive facilities at their doorstep.

He said the initiative would not only boost the local economy but also improve the lives of farmers.

APP/slm

Related Topics

South Waziristan Electricity Agriculture Oil Nasir Wana Extraction (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 September 202 ..

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2024

8 hours ago
 KP CM Gandapur arrives at PTI power show in Kahna

KP CM Gandapur arrives at PTI power show in Kahna

17 hours ago
 Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares

Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares

1 day ago
 Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat

Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat

1 day ago
 Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally ..

Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally in Lahore

1 day ago
Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP C ..

Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur

1 day ago
 London hospital to use drones for rapid blood samp ..

London hospital to use drones for rapid blood sample delivery

1 day ago
 PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team

PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024

1 day ago
 Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts onc ..

Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts once again after three decades

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan