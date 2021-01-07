UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Olive Plantation To Be Made Part Of 10-billion Tree Tsunami Project: Governor

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 08:46 PM

Olive plantation to be made part of 10-billion tree tsunami project: Governor

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman Thursday said that olive plantation in the province would be made part of 10-billion tree tsunami project (10-BTTP) of the Prime Minister Imran Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman Thursday said that olive plantation in the province would be made part of 10-billion tree tsunami project (10-BTTP) of the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Addressing a video link meeting with Planning and Development Department, the Governor discussed plantation of olive tree plantation under the 10-BTTP, saying that provincial agriculture and forest departments were all set for the project.

The Secretary Planning and Development Department requested KP Governor to guide and recommend about olive plantation under 10-BTTP.

Shah Farman told the meeting that KP province was very suitable for olive production as huge area of land was lying barren and could be utilized for olive plantation instead of other trees.

He further said that through cooperative farming the youth was being engaged in olive cultivation for financial gains. He emphasized upon Federal government departments to play their pivotal role in promotion of olive plantation and cultivation.

The Governor told the meeting that Pakistan was already producing international standard olive oil and several countries including Saudi Arabia were keen to invest in this sector, adding it would generate job opportunities at local level besides increasing export of olive.

The meeting was also attended by Provincial Minister for Environment, Forest and Wildlife Syed Muhammad Ishtiaq Ormar, representatives of food Security, Environmental Protection, Planning Committee and other federal and provincial departments.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Tsunami Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Agriculture Oil Job Guide Saudi Arabia All Government

Recent Stories

NSC Director for European and Russian Affairs Ryan ..

1 minute ago

Parliament best forum for political dialogue on na ..

4 minutes ago

China cancels $28 mn of DR Congo debt to help viru ..

4 minutes ago

PM's advisor meets Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buz ..

4 minutes ago

Iran's Rouhani says Western democracy 'fragile, vu ..

4 minutes ago

German Firms Bayer, CureVac Strike COVID-19 Vaccin ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.