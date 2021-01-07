Olive plantation to be made part of 10-billion tree tsunami project: Governor

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman Thursday said that olive plantation in the province would be made part of 10-billion tree tsunami project (10-BTTP) of the Prime Minister Imran Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman Thursday said that olive plantation in the province would be made part of 10-billion tree tsunami project (10-BTTP) of the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Addressing a video link meeting with Planning and Development Department, the Governor discussed plantation of olive tree plantation under the 10-BTTP, saying that provincial agriculture and forest departments were all set for the project.

The Secretary Planning and Development Department requested KP Governor to guide and recommend about olive plantation under 10-BTTP.

Shah Farman told the meeting that KP province was very suitable for olive production as huge area of land was lying barren and could be utilized for olive plantation instead of other trees.

He further said that through cooperative farming the youth was being engaged in olive cultivation for financial gains. He emphasized upon Federal government departments to play their pivotal role in promotion of olive plantation and cultivation.

The Governor told the meeting that Pakistan was already producing international standard olive oil and several countries including Saudi Arabia were keen to invest in this sector, adding it would generate job opportunities at local level besides increasing export of olive.

The meeting was also attended by Provincial Minister for Environment, Forest and Wildlife Syed Muhammad Ishtiaq Ormar, representatives of food Security, Environmental Protection, Planning Committee and other federal and provincial departments.