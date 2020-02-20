UrduPoint.com
OLMT Offers Jobs To 250 TEVTA Trained Diploma Engineers

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 05:13 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT) has offered jobs to 250 Technical education & Vocational Training Authority TEVTA- trained diploma engineers after an extensive three-day recruitment process on Thursday.

Chairperson, Ali Salman Siddique while talking to a group of selected students said,"the selection of our students was not only a proof of employers' confidence in TEVTA training but also a significant step towards realization of new TEVTA vision.This vision aims at providing economic opportunities to students after completion of studies".

He said that a similar recruitment process was held at Government College of Technology (GCT) Multan last week by Proctor and Gamble in which tests and interviews of diploma engineers of Electrical and Electronics technologies were held in two phases.

Earlier, on the demand of OLMT for diploma of Associate Engineer(DAE) in Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics and Instrumentation Technologies, TEVTA identified eligible students as per required qualifications and skill-sets.

Students from GCTs of Lahore, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Sahiwal, Narowal, Pindi Bhattian and Sangla Hill, including female students, appeared for test and interviews conducted by OLMT interview panel for three days in a row.�The interview panel headed by Mr. GUO KAIYONG Deputy General Manager OLMT and a team of experts carried out the selection process. As many as 500 TEVTA students appeared before the selection panel, out of whom 250 were selected for jobs in OLMT.

