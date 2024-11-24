Open Menu

Olympic Champion Arshad Nadeem Immortalized In Mueen Saheed’s Artwork At PNCA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 24, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Olympic Champion Arshad Nadeem immortalized in Mueen Saheed’s artwork at PNCA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) Renowned Sri Lankan artist, Mueen Saheed made a memorable addition to his tour of Pakistan by presenting a special painting dedicated to Arshad Nadeem, Pakistan’s celebrated Olympic gold medalist, to the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA).

The artwork, now part of the PNCA’s prestigious permanent collection, pays homage to Nadeem's remarkable achievements and his role in uniting fans across borders.

The piece, titled The Throw, features an abstract portrayal of Nadeem and his mother, veiled behind Saheed’s distinctive brushstrokes and use of small squares. Known for his signature style of Abstract Narrative Expressionism, Mueen captures not just the physical likeness but also the emotional depth of his subjects.

Through energetic colors and dynamic forms, the painting reflects the strength, perseverance, and spirit of the athlete who brought pride to Pakistan on the global stage.

The presentation ceremony at PNCA, part of the artist's Passages of Light exhibition, was attended by key figures in the arts and culture sector, including PNCA Director General Muhammad Ayoub Jamali and Federal Minister for Information and Culture, Attaullah Tarar. The minister praised Saheed’s gesture, noting the significance of honoring a national hero whose journey resonates beyond sports, inspiring audiences from Pakistan, India, and around the world.

Saheed shared his motivation for the piece, explaining, “Arshad Nadeem’s story is one of resilience and humility. His victory at the Olympics and the moments of sportsmanship with his Indian counterpart, Neeraj Chopra, were powerful examples of unity in competition. I wanted to create a piece that celebrates his legacy and the human spirit that transcends borders.”

This new addition to PNCA’s collection highlights Saheed’s commitment to cultural diplomacy through art. Throughout his career, the artist has paid tribute to icons and leaders from various fields, having previously painted portraits for sports legends like Virat Kohli and Kumar Sangakkara, Bollywood personalities such as Jacqueline Fernandez, and esteemed world leaders including Prince Charles and the King of Brunei.

The Arshad Nadeem painting joins Saheed’s broader body of work showcased during his Pakistan tour, which included successful exhibitions at the Lahore Museum and PNCA Islamabad. His artworks, exploring themes of heritage and identity, have sparked meaningful dialogue and strengthened cultural ties between Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

With this gift, Saheed continues his tradition of using art as a bridge between nations, celebrating shared values and

stories that inspire beyond borders.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Lahore Islamabad World Sports Bollywood Sri Lanka Brunei Virat Kohli Jacqueline Fernandez Gold Olympics From Unity Foods Limited Arshad Nadeem

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024

8 hours ago
 Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer

Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer

22 hours ago
 Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Sh ..

Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Shared Vision for Economic Growt ..

22 hours ago
 PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for N ..

PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for Nov 24 protest

22 hours ago
 NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens ..

NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens convenience in Karachi

22 hours ago
Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions ..

Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions T20 Cup

1 day ago
 PCB changes venue for first 50-over match between ..

1 day ago
 Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any ..

Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any protest, sit-in in Islamabad

1 day ago
 Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over ..

Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over spread of HIV Aids among dial ..

1 day ago
 PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel includ ..

PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel including FC deployed in Islamabad

1 day ago
 No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s pro ..

No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s protest call

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan