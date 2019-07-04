UrduPoint.com
Oman Keen In Further Collaboration With Pakistan's Petroleum Sector

Umer Jamshaid 48 seconds ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 05:32 PM

Oman on Thursday expressed keenness for further collaboration with Pakistan in business of petroleum products including Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and gasoline

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :Oman on Thursday expressed keenness for further collaboration with Pakistan in business of petroleum products including Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and gasoline.

A delegation from Oman Trading International (OTI) Ltd, led by Ambassador of Oman to Pakistan Al Sheikh Mohammed Al Marhoon and Said Al Maawali , called on Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Petroleum Nadeem Babar and expressed desired to sign a Memorandum of Understanding with Pakistan LNG Limited, Petroleum Division, said a press release issued here.

The delegation also expressed willingness to increase supply volumes of gasoline, petroleum products and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG).

Expressing the OTI's desire to expand its footprint in Pakistan's market, Said Al Mawaali termed the country as one of the key markets in the region and an important component of OTI's expansion plans in the middle East &North Africa and South Asian regions.

Nadeem Babar shared the progress on reforms being made by the government of Pakistan in its energy sector and assured the visiting delegation that all steps would be taken to facilitate OTI's endeavours in the Pakistani market.

He explained Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision of reaffirming and strengthening bonds with all foreign countries with a special focus on regional countries.

Nadeem said the prime minister emphasized on fostering regional trade with the neighbouring countries.

Al Said said that Oman held Pakistan in high esteem and both countries were linked by shared bonds of culture, history, geography and traditions. The SAPM warmly reciprocated these sentiments of brotherhood.

Both sides reiterated their mutual resolve to elevate bilateral relations between both the countries.

It may be mentioned here that Oman Trading International is one of Oman's leading conglomerates with interests in various sectors of the country's economy.

