Oman marks 49th National Day

The Sultanate of Oman will today mark its 49th National Day, the most cherished milestone that is celebrated this year and every year in a renewed spirit of dignity, determination and aspiration

MUSCAT (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019) The Sultanate of Oman will today mark its 49th National Day, the most cherished milestone that is celebrated this year and every year in a renewed spirit of dignity, determination and aspiration.



As the Omani people mark the National Day (the 18th of November Anniversary) in full fanfare and jubilation, they strongly voice their love, gratitude and allegiance to the architect of modern Oman, His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said.

“The achievements made all over the land of Oman has been the fruit of cooperation and partnership of the loyal Omani people in all fields of action,” said Sultan Qaboos.



The men, the women and the young people of Oman, whose hearts embrace Sultan Qaboos, value the Sultan’s wisdom, farsightedness and love of Oman. They deeply appreciate that he dedicated his life to secure the present and future of the Sultanate.

Not only did the Sultan steer the country to the shores of safety, he also achieved stability, security and prosperity over the past 49 years of statute leadership, despite the challenges posed to the region.



Though 49 years are considered a short span in the life of nations, the Sultanate, under the leadership of Sultan Qaboos made record progress in all sectors. The Sultan, who vowed to build a modern state, planned well for everything.

The country has been established on solid grounds of equality, rule of law, cooperation and institutional integration that saw a successful prime, with citizens sharing the responsibility of nation building.

The accomplishments made and savored by citizens are incredible.

Being a model country, the Sultanate has earned the respect of the international community and it is well known as a peace-loving country. Internationally, Oman’s initiatives are focused on active participation in every positive effort aimed at realizing peace, security and stability of nations around the world.

Oman’s world class status has been highlighted in many events, the most of recent of which is the First World Congress on Maritime Heritage held in Singapore last march (2019).

At the conference, His Majesty the Sultan was awarded the Excellent Leadership Award. This reflects a global recognition for the Sultan’s attention to Oman’s marine heritage and keenness on reaffirming the country’s status in the world maritime map, a status marvelously asserted by Shabab Oman 2 sail ship, which continued to bag top international cups for tall ships, the last of which was the vessels voyage of “Glory and Peace” to the European Continent this year.

The Sultanate’s international prestige has also been reaffirmed through the convening of GCC, Arab, regional and international meetings in Oman.

This was in recognition of Oman’s active diplomatic efforts aimed at ensuring the security, stability and prosperity of the region’s countries and the world at large. Oman’s advocates a policy of non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries, respect for neighbors and cooperation to resolve disputes through dialogue and peaceful means.



Oman, which heads the current GCC summit sessions, has played a positive role in rapprochement among member states during meetings of committees and councils in preparation for meetings of the GCC Supreme Council of leaders.

Oman welcomes all sincere efforts to end wars, on top of which is the war waging in Yemen.

The Sultanate’s seeks all means to ease tension in the GCC region and secure the safe passage of vessels via the Strait of Hormuz as part of the country’s responsibility to secure its regional waters.

This was stated clearly in the Sultanate’s speech during the 74th session of UN general assembly, saying, “Acting from its position of sovereignty on its national waters and, as part of its international responsibilities to oversee its part of the Strait of Hormuz, Oman calls upon all countries to cooperate and respect the right for navigation in accordance with UN Agreement on Maritime Law.

It urges all parties not to avoid escalation and to resolve disputes through diplomatic means to prevent serious negative reactions that harm the freedom of navigation and the world economy.”

The Sultanate also reiterates its support for the Palestinian people’s national right of establishing their own independent country, with East Jerusalem as its capital, as part of the two-state solution.

Last June, Oman opened a new embassy in Ramallah, Palestine.

Oman’s foreign policy is clear, transparent and objective at all political, economic and cultural levels.

To enhance security and stability in the region, the Sultanate signed a joint defence agreement with the United Kingdom on the 21st of February 2019.

This was followed on the 22nd of May 2019 by another agreement for cooperation and development of joint ties with the United Kingdom. Earlier, in May 2018, the Sultanate signed a Strategic Partnership Agreement with China.

Locally, and as part of celebrations marking the 49th National Day, Oman has fostered immense developmental march forward to put the Omani economy on track for a new phase of growth: The Oman 2040 Vision, which begins to be implemented in 2021, following the success of Oman 2020 Vision.

In a recent speech, the Sultan hailed these efforts and underscored the need to continue making progress by enhancing the rates of growth, improve services to citizens, diversify the economy and increase partnership between the government and the private sector.

He issued a number of Royal decrees on economic diversification, attracting foreign investments, the establishment of a Public Authority for Privatization and the establishment of a National Recruitment Centre.

To realize more ambitions for the people as required by the current stage of development, the Sultan issued a Royal decree (No.

63/2019) to establish a new Ministry of Technology and Communications and a new Ministry for Arts Affairs (Royal Decree No. 65/2019, both issued on October 14, 2019. During the same set of decrees, the Sultan established a Tax Institution (Royal Decree No.

66/2019).

One of the salient features of development celebrated as part of the 49th National Day Anniversary has been the holding of the MajlisA’Shura Elections (9th Term), held on October 27, 2019.

As many as 86 members were selected to represent citizens on the board of this parliamentarian body whose term lasts 4 years, until 2023. The elections this year attracted a turnout of 49% of the total number of voters (713,335).

The elections deadline had to be extended by two more hours. Two women were elected to the council’s board this time.

This was followed on November 7 by the appointment of (85) members to the board of the State Council, the second arm of the bicameral body of Oman Council, which enjoys legislative and audit powers as per Royal Decree No.

101/96 issued on November 6, 1996.

Sultan Qaboos has indeed established and empowered Oman to develop rapidly towards achieving its developmental goals, depending on the efforts its men, women and young people, while the Sultan’s Armed Forces, the Royal Guard of Oman, the Royal Oman Police and the Firaq Forces stand guard to protect the country’s march of progress.



Now content and capable, the Omani people take every opportunity, particularly national celebrations, to express gratitude and allegiance to the leader of modern Oman, a deserved gesture from a thankful people to their affectionate leader Father of the Nation.