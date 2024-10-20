Open Menu

Oman Shows Strong Interest In Pakistani Hand-engraved Furniture: PFC CEO

Muhammad Irfan Published October 20, 2024 | 01:40 PM

Oman shows strong interest in Pakistani hand-engraved furniture: PFC CEO

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Chief Executive Officer Mian Kashif Ashfaq said on Sunday that Oman has evinced keen interest in world-class, hand-engraved Pakistani furniture.

Chairing a board of directors meeting here, he said PFC conducted successful two day visit to this gulf state a couple of days ago aimed at strengthening bilateral trade relations between the two countries, with a specific focus on the luxury furniture sector. Oman's keen interest stems from the intricate craftsmanship and cultural richness that Pakistani furniture embodies, particularly the exquisite hand-engraved woodwork, which is highly regarded for its quality.

He hoped visit will open up new avenues for collaboration, with potential export deals in the pipeline.

The growing demand in Oman for unique and handcrafted furniture could lead to increased trade, benefiting both countries by fostering cultural exchange and boosting economic ties.

Mian Kashif said Pakistani furniture, known for its fusion of traditional and modern designs, offers a unique blend of aesthetic appeal and functionality. The delegation showcased a range of products, including hand-carved wooden furniture, which resonated with Omani buyers looking for luxury and custom-made pieces. Oman's burgeoning real estate and hospitality sectors present a lucrative market for such high-end furniture,he concluded.

