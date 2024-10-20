Oman Shows Strong Interest In Pakistani Hand-engraved Furniture: PFC CEO
Muhammad Irfan Published October 20, 2024 | 01:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Chief Executive Officer Mian Kashif Ashfaq said on Sunday that Oman has evinced keen interest in world-class, hand-engraved Pakistani furniture.
Chairing a board of directors meeting here, he said PFC conducted successful two day visit to this gulf state a couple of days ago aimed at strengthening bilateral trade relations between the two countries, with a specific focus on the luxury furniture sector. Oman's keen interest stems from the intricate craftsmanship and cultural richness that Pakistani furniture embodies, particularly the exquisite hand-engraved woodwork, which is highly regarded for its quality.
He hoped visit will open up new avenues for collaboration, with potential export deals in the pipeline.
The growing demand in Oman for unique and handcrafted furniture could lead to increased trade, benefiting both countries by fostering cultural exchange and boosting economic ties.
Mian Kashif said Pakistani furniture, known for its fusion of traditional and modern designs, offers a unique blend of aesthetic appeal and functionality. The delegation showcased a range of products, including hand-carved wooden furniture, which resonated with Omani buyers looking for luxury and custom-made pieces. Oman's burgeoning real estate and hospitality sectors present a lucrative market for such high-end furniture,he concluded.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 October 2024
Besant Hall announces to celebrate ‘Jashan-e-Jalil in recognition of literary ..
Outsider Anmaat stars on British Champions Day
Football: English Premier League results
Tennis: Almaty ATP results
Girls athletes shine at Islamabad Girls Sports Carnival
Football: English Championship results
LCCI President meets DC to discuss city's business issues
Winter vegetables must be cultivated during October
Sindh University to hold pre-entry test for bachelor’s degree admissions in 2n ..
Al-Khidmat Foundation receives Human Rights of Pakistan Award
More Stories From Pakistan
-
245 acres state land identified for BZU Sub campus Lodhran, says Director2 minutes ago
-
Revival of diplomatic engagement between India and Pakistan could foster regional peace: Iftikhar Al ..12 minutes ago
-
Six killed, nine in critical condition after drinking poisonous liquor in Nowshera22 minutes ago
-
Online registration begins under 'Transfer of livestock assets to widows project'22 minutes ago
-
Shahid Imran calls for viable policies to address food insecurity22 minutes ago
-
Man kills sister over property dispute22 minutes ago
-
PPP's leader anticipates a constitutional amendment approval soon42 minutes ago
-
Senator Samina Zehri, PM's aide Romina Khurshid agree to promote climate justice agenda52 minutes ago
-
Dengue cases surge with 97 new infections reported52 minutes ago
-
Amendment bill to be approved by cabinet today: Law Minister4 hours ago
-
Cabinet briefed on 26th Constitutional Amendment4 hours ago
-
Constitutional amendment draft to be presented in Cabinet today: Azam Tarar11 hours ago