Oman Sultan Qaboos passes away

Sultan Qaboos who was ill for some time has no apparent heir as he never married.

MUSCAT: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 11th, 2020) Oman ruler Sultan Qaboos died, the royal court said here on Saturday.

Sultan Qaboos was 79.

Qaboos was the longest ruler of Oman since 1970 when he deposed his father in a palace coup. He wasa ill for some time and was said to be suffering from colon cancer. According to the details, Sultan Qaboos left no apparent heir as he was unmarried and had no children or brothers

The royal court mourned his majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said passed away on Friday as discussion on a successor commenced.

However, it is not yet clear as who would succeed Qaboos whose country has a distinct method of choosing the next ruler.

Condolence messages are pouring in over the demise of Omani ruler. Prime Minister Imran Khan also offered condolences on the death of Qaboos and termed the ruler a visionary who made Oman a vibrant, modern state.

“Oman has lost a beloved leader and Pakistan’s close and trust friend. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” PM Khan tweeted.