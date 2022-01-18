UrduPoint.com

Omani Commander Royal Navy Acknowledges Pakistan's Sacrifices In War On Terror

Sumaira FH Published January 18, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Omani Commander Royal Navy acknowledges Pakistan's sacrifices in war on terror

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :Commander Royal Navy of Oman Admiral Saif Nasser Mohsen Al Rahbi Tuesday called on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza here at Joint Staff Headquarters and acknowledged the sacrifices made by Pakistan in the war against terrorism.

Besides security and regional issues, matters related to enhancing the level and scope of bilateral military engagements and cooperation in various fields between the two brotherly countries were discussed during the meeting, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

Speaking on the occasion, the CJCSC emphasized the need to further enhance the existing defence and security cooperation.

"Pakistan-Oman cooperation will have positive impact on peace and security in the region," he added.

General Nadeem Raza reiterated that all regional countries need to work collectively to ensure long-term peace and stability in Afghanistan.

The visiting dignitary remained appreciative of the role of the Pakistan Armed Forces in capacity building of Oman Armed Forces.

More Stories From Pakistan

