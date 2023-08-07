Open Menu

Omani Military Chief Of Staff Visits NHQ

Sumaira FH Published August 07, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Omani Military Chief of Staff visits NHQ

ISLAMABAD, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :Chief of Staff Sultan Armed Forces Oman, Vice Admiral Abdullah Bin Khamis Al Raisi on Monday visited Naval Headquarters (NHQ) here and called on Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest including bilateral collaborations and regional maritime security environment were discussed, a Pakistan Navy news release said.

The Naval Chief highlighted Pakistan Navy's initiatives to ensure maritime security and peace in the region through Regional Maritime Security Patrols. The visiting Admiral acknowledged and lauded Pakistan Navy's efforts and commitments in support of collaborative maritime security in the region.

Oman is a maritime neighbour of Pakistan and both countries have a common maritime boundary. The ships of both countries routinely operate close to each other's coasts and accordingly provide support to each other in terms of medical evacuations, cooperation in maritime law enforcement and logistics support. Both the navies enjoy very close relations and are very forth coming to support each other.

The visit of Chief of Staff Sultan Armed Forces Oman will further enhance bilateral collaboration between the two countries.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Navy Oman Visit

Recent Stories

El Jadida Horse Show to commence October under ‘ ..

El Jadida Horse Show to commence October under ‘Equestrianism and Sustainable ..

23 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed approves 2023-2024 season progra ..

Mansour bin Zayed approves 2023-2024 season programme of Emirates International ..

38 minutes ago
 Make A Wish Foundation-UAE accomplishes 75% of its ..

Make A Wish Foundation-UAE accomplishes 75% of its H1&#039;23 operational plan

1 hour ago
 Emirates Delivers launches services in Kuwait

Emirates Delivers launches services in Kuwait

1 hour ago
 Jafza to house Neweast&#039;s new AED500mn automot ..

Jafza to house Neweast&#039;s new AED500mn automotive parts distribution hub

1 hour ago
 Inzamam appointed as Pakistan men’s team chief s ..

Inzamam appointed as Pakistan men’s team chief selector

1 hour ago
Daikin UAE signs &#039;Climate-Responsible Compani ..

Daikin UAE signs &#039;Climate-Responsible Companies Pledge&#039; to achieve net ..

1 hour ago
 UAE chairs meeting of Regional Cooperation Mechani ..

UAE chairs meeting of Regional Cooperation Mechanism between ICAO, MENA

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi to host 2nd WorldSkills Asia competition ..

Abu Dhabi to host 2nd WorldSkills Asia competition in November

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan main planner of May 9 incidents: Attaul ..

Imran Khan main planner of May 9 incidents: Attaullah Tarar

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler forms UOK’s Board of Trustees

Sharjah Ruler forms UOK’s Board of Trustees

3 hours ago
 FANR’s Board of Management reviews progress on B ..

FANR’s Board of Management reviews progress on Barakah Nuclear Power Plant

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan