Omani Military Chief of Staff visits NHQ

ISLAMABAD, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :Chief of Staff Sultan Armed Forces Oman, Vice Admiral Abdullah Bin Khamis Al Raisi on Monday visited Naval Headquarters (NHQ) here and called on Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest including bilateral collaborations and regional maritime security environment were discussed, a Pakistan Navy news release said.

The Naval Chief highlighted Pakistan Navy's initiatives to ensure maritime security and peace in the region through Regional Maritime Security Patrols. The visiting Admiral acknowledged and lauded Pakistan Navy's efforts and commitments in support of collaborative maritime security in the region.

Oman is a maritime neighbour of Pakistan and both countries have a common maritime boundary. The ships of both countries routinely operate close to each other's coasts and accordingly provide support to each other in terms of medical evacuations, cooperation in maritime law enforcement and logistics support. Both the navies enjoy very close relations and are very forth coming to support each other.

The visit of Chief of Staff Sultan Armed Forces Oman will further enhance bilateral collaboration between the two countries.