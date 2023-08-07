Chief of Staff of the Sultan's Armed Forces of Oman, Vice Admiral Abdullah Bin Khamis-Al-Raisi called on Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu at Air Headquarters on Monday and lauded the exceptional professionalism of the PAF personnel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :Chief of Staff of the Sultan's Armed Forces of Oman, Vice Admiral Abdullah Bin Khamis-Al-Raisi called on Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu at Air Headquarters on Monday and lauded the exceptional professionalism of the PAF personnel.

During the meeting, key areas of mutual interest, geo-political environment and regional developments were discussed, a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) news release said.

The Chief of the Air Staff briefed the visiting dignitary as regards to the overall framework of PAF's modernisation drive through smart procurements, induction of niche technologies and revamping of training in line with contemporary trends.

The Air Chief reiterated his sound determination to further elevate the existing ties in areas of military cooperation and training, especially in the domains of cyber, electronic warfare, space and computing.

The Chief of the Air Staff emphasised, "Pakistan highly regards its robust diplomatic, economic and defence ties with the brotherly country Oman which are based on the strong foundation of alignment on all significant matters concerning regional peace, security and stability." Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu also highlighted that both the countries have always supported each other in testing times and Pakistan Air Force was dedicated to continuing provision of training and support for the Royal Air Force of Oman.

The Chief of the Air Staff reiterated the need to focus on shared training goals in order to address future warfare challenges and reinvigorate the training domain between the two Air Forces.

Vice Admiral Abdullah Bin Khamis-Al-Raisi acknowledged the impressive strides made by Pakistan Air Force in developing indigenous capabilities in the aviation industry. The visiting dignitary reiterated that the cooperation will further strengthen in multiple fields for the mutual benefit of both countries.

Both sides expressed their commitment to exploring new avenues of collaboration with special focus on training and knowledge sharing.

Both Commanders also agreed to explore the possibility of respective Air Forces to engage for conduct of air exercises while staying on own soil.

The meeting serves as a testament to the commitment between the Armed Forces of both the countries in working together to address common challenges and opportunities in the realm of defence and military cooperation.