Omani parliamentary delegation arrives on 4-day visit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :A ten-member Omani parliamentary delegation led by Khalid bin Hilal Nasser Al Maawali, Chairman of the Majles A'Shura of Sultanate of Oman arrived Monday on a four-day official visit to Pakistan

The delegation is visiting Pakistan on the invitation of National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser.

The delegation during its stay in Pakistan will meet President of Pakistan, Speaker of National Assembly, Chairman of Senate and Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Industry and Production and Investment. The delegation will also attend interactive sessions with members of Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir and Pakistan-Oman Parliamentary Friendship Group.

The instant visit of Omani Parliamentary delegation will not only serve as a tool in promoting cooperation between two countries but will also supplement government's efforts to broaden and deepen people-to-people contacts and bilateral economic ties. The delegation will also have an opportunity to get an insight on the Kashmir issue and plight of Kashmiri people in wake of illegal annexation of Kashmir by India and atrocities by Indian forces.

The delegation comprises members of Omani Majles A'Shura Mohammed Ali Amer Baqi, Mohammed Khamis Abdullah Al Badi, Mohammed Ramadhan Qasim Al Balushi, Yoonis Yaqoob Issa Al Siyabi, Salim Hamed Saed Al Mufarraji and Parliamentary support staff of Omani Majles A'Shura.