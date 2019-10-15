UrduPoint.com
Oman's Chief Of Staff Calls On General Bajwa

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 10:24 PM

Chief of Staff, Sultan's Armed Forces, Sultanate of Oman Lieutenant General Ahmed Bin Harith Al-Nabhani, visited GHQ today and called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff

Rawalpindi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th October, 2019) Chief of Staff, Sultan's Armed Forces, Sultanate of Oman Lieutenant General Ahmed Bin Harith Al-Nabhani, visited GHQ today and called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff.

During the meeting matters of mutual interest were discussed.

The visiting General lauded Pakistan Army's achievements in fight against terrorism and continued efforts for regional peace and stability.Earlier on arrival at GHQ, the visiting dignitary was presented guard of honour . The visiting general laid floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada to pay homage to martyrs.

