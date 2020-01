(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :Oman's Minister for Endowment and Religious Affairs Abdullah Bin Muhammad Bin Abdullah Al-Salmi called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here at PM House on Wednesday.

Minister for Religious Affairs Noor ul Haq Qadri was also present in the meeting.

Pakistan and Oman enjoy friendly ties at the levels of their governments and people.