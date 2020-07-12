UrduPoint.com
Oman's SalamAir To Operate Several Flights To Pakistan

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 12th July 2020 | 06:30 PM

Oman's SalamAir to operate several flights to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :Oman's airline SalamAir will operate several special flights to Pakistan in the coming days.

A statement issued by the SalamAir said, "SalamAir announces the operation of a special flight, Muscat-Karachi-Muscat on Monday, 13th July," Times of Oman reported.

"In addition, a flight from Muscat to Sialkot and back will be operated on Tuesday, July 14 and another flight between Muscat and Multan will be operated on Wednesday, 15th July," SalamAir confirmed.

"SalamAir also announces the operation of special flights, Muscat-Islamabad-Muscat and between Muscat and Peshawar, on Thursday, 16th July," the airline added.

"A special flight between Muscat and Lahore will be operated on Friday, 17th July.

